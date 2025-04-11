ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hundreds of school children benefit from free oral health screening program in fanteakwa North and South

Health A child receiving attention from a health official
FRI, 11 APR 2025
A child receiving attention from a health official

To promote good oral hygiene among school children in the Fanteakwa South and North districts of the Eastern Region, World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with Unilever Ghana and the Ghana Health Service, organized a health screening program for hundreds of students in basic schools across both districts.

The children received free products from Pepsodent and World Vision, along with education on oral health. According to World Vision, this initiative is part of their strategy to promote dental care, which ultimately leads to healthier living conditions for school-going children in rural communities.

Jean-Claude Mukadi, the Interim National Director of World Vision Ghana, shared his thoughts during the screening program at Adjiekrom. He emphasized that World Vision and its partners will continue to support vulnerable communities and ensure good oral hygiene.

"It is very important for every child to have good oral health," he stated. "It improves confidence and overall well-being. We at World Vision Ghana will keep strengthening our partnerships with all stakeholders to achieve good oral health."

He also highlighted the importance of visiting the dentist at least once a year, urging parents to take their children for screenings and check-ups to address minor cavities and other issues before they become serious.

The DaadeMantse of Adjiekrom expressed gratitude to World Vision Ghana for the oral health education and called on the government to distribute free toothbrushes to schools in underserved communities.

"In the past, our parents used sticks from plantain and ground charcoal to brush our teeth," he recalled. "Now, with advancements in technology, we have access to better products. We are thankful for everything World Vision is doing to educate and protect our children, providing them with the necessary tools for a healthy future. We urge the Ministry of Health and other NGOs like World Vision to assist us and for the government to supply toothbrushes to schools, similar to their promises to distribute free sanitary pads to young girls in all schools."

Rev. Peter Ohene Tetteh, the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches in the Fanteakwa South District, revealed that there are households in the district where children share a common toothbrush. He urged parents to refrain from such practices.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: kwabena-nyarko-abronoma

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

27 minutes ago

MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akufo-Addos govt — Health Minister 'MRI, CT scan not working; this is not the Ridge Hospital we handed over to Akuf...

38 minutes ago

IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage IGP Yohuno clarifies Bawku recruitment promise amid public outrage

42 minutes ago

Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3 Electricity tariff to go up 14.75%, water 4.02% effective May 3

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injured Kumasi: Gory accident at Atonsu high-tension claims one life, three others injur...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to smuggle close relative for Asante Mampong MCE position Ashanti Regional Minister exposed over alleged attempt to 'smuggle' close relati...

2 hours ago

Speedy recovery — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Opoku Agyemang "Speedy recovery" — Nandom Naa sends goodwill message to Vice President Prof. Op...

3 hours ago

ICU urges govt to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back ICU urges gov't to appoint SSNIT board to enable Aluworks to bounce back

3 hours ago

Mahama announces GMAs postgraduate diploma upgrade Mahama announces GMA's postgraduate diploma upgrade

3 hours ago

Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minority NPP Bawku conflict: Otumfuo’s mediation yielding results, let’s de-escalate - Minori...

3 hours ago

Your statement most unfortunate — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitment promise to Bawku residents "Your statement most unfortunate" — Minority NPP slams IGP Yohuno over recruitme...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line