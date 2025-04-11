To promote good oral hygiene among school children in the Fanteakwa South and North districts of the Eastern Region, World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with Unilever Ghana and the Ghana Health Service, organized a health screening program for hundreds of students in basic schools across both districts.

The children received free products from Pepsodent and World Vision, along with education on oral health. According to World Vision, this initiative is part of their strategy to promote dental care, which ultimately leads to healthier living conditions for school-going children in rural communities.

Jean-Claude Mukadi, the Interim National Director of World Vision Ghana, shared his thoughts during the screening program at Adjiekrom. He emphasized that World Vision and its partners will continue to support vulnerable communities and ensure good oral hygiene.

"It is very important for every child to have good oral health," he stated. "It improves confidence and overall well-being. We at World Vision Ghana will keep strengthening our partnerships with all stakeholders to achieve good oral health."

He also highlighted the importance of visiting the dentist at least once a year, urging parents to take their children for screenings and check-ups to address minor cavities and other issues before they become serious.

The DaadeMantse of Adjiekrom expressed gratitude to World Vision Ghana for the oral health education and called on the government to distribute free toothbrushes to schools in underserved communities.

"In the past, our parents used sticks from plantain and ground charcoal to brush our teeth," he recalled. "Now, with advancements in technology, we have access to better products. We are thankful for everything World Vision is doing to educate and protect our children, providing them with the necessary tools for a healthy future. We urge the Ministry of Health and other NGOs like World Vision to assist us and for the government to supply toothbrushes to schools, similar to their promises to distribute free sanitary pads to young girls in all schools."

Rev. Peter Ohene Tetteh, the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches in the Fanteakwa South District, revealed that there are households in the district where children share a common toothbrush. He urged parents to refrain from such practices.