Dr. Tina's humanitarian initiative holds maiden edition of 'Operation Fan A Child' at Gbawe M/A 1 basic school

The Dr. Tina’s Humanitarian Initiative has successfully held the maiden edition of its “Fan A Child Operation” at the Gbawe M/A Basic 1 in the Greater Accra Region.

The project, which aims to raise awareness and funds to provide and install ceiling fans in underserved schools across the country, kicked off with much enthusiasm and support from the school community and stakeholders.

Driven by the vision to create conducive learning environments for children, especially in public basic schools that suffer from poor ventilation, the initiative seeks to improve classroom conditions and enhance academic performance.

Dr. Tina, the founder of the initiative, is one of the 524 members of the African Diaspora who were officially welcomed and granted Ghanaian citizenship under the Akufo-Addo-led administration. This historic event was part of the “Beyond the Return” programme launched in 2019, which commemorated 400 years since the first African was taken to America.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tina noted that her return to Ghana is not just symbolic but purpose-driven, as she hopes to give back meaningfully to the society that welcomed her. “This initiative is just the beginning. Every child deserves a comfortable environment to learn, and we are committed to ensuring that no school is left behind,” she said.

The students and staff of Gbawe M/A Basic School expressed their appreciation, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

The Dr. Tina’s Humanitarian Initiative plans to extend the “Operation Fan A Child” to other schools in deprived communities across the country in the coming months.