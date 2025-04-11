ModernGhana logo
A united NPP, Alan’s return will make 2028 win much easier — Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

FRI, 11 APR 2025

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has shared his thoughts on how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can reclaim power.

The opposition party stalwart believes that achieving victory in the 2028 presidential elections will require bringing back unity within the party.

In a social media post on Friday, April 11, Mr. Ofosu Nkansah called for the return of former Trade Minister and NPP flagbearer contender, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

“A united NPP will make a 2028 win much easier. Chief Alan and all those who left are welcome back to the Elephant family. Once an Osono ba…” he wrote.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party on Monday, September 25, 2023, to form the Movement for Change and contest the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate.

He left the NPP’s flagbearer race citing alleged unfair processes skewed in favour of one candidate.

The NPP eventually lost the 2024 elections to President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, while Mr. Kyerematen placed fourth.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

