We need cooperation to restore peace in Bawku — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for collective efforts to restore lasting peace in the conflict-prone Bawku area of the Upper East Region.

He acknowledged the recent violent clash between security personnel and some civilians, which resulted in the death of one person, injuries to several others—including security officers—and the destruction of property.

Speaking at the Graduation Parade of the Ghana Military Academy on Friday, April 11, the President announced that the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II-led mediation process will resume next week.

“One major flashpoint continues to be the Bawku area. Only two days ago, an incident in a marketplace triggered an unfortunate loss of lives and criminal vandalism of property. I wish to emphasize that nobody gains from this situation of conflict and insecurity.

“We have triggered the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mediation process, which saw all stakeholders participate in discussions in Kumasi on a roadmap towards peace. I’m assured by the Asantehene that the process will resume next week when he returns from his brief visit abroad,” he said.

President Mahama also commended the military for their efforts in safeguarding lives and property in Bawku and urged all parties to support the peace process.

“Congratulations to our armed forces for the sacrifices you have made. Even at the peril of your lives, you continue to protect lives and properties in the Bawku conflict area.

“We need the cooperation of all to restore peace in Bawku and its environs, and I entreat all sides to embrace peace as we dialogue to resolve this age-old dispute,” he added.