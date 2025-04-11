Why only empower Girl Child neglecting boy child?

Boy child basically has to do a male child from birth to adulthood. Within this process to adulthood is where the BIG QUESTIONS OR ISSUES are addressed or discussed. Boy child empowerment deals with prioritizing the mental health, the important of access to quality education, ensuring access to equal opportunities, challenges with their potentials and as well harmful stereotype and societal norms or rules that breaks potentials of the boy child.

We have seen numerous programs and policies that solely promotes or empowered girl child whiles leaving the boy child unattended. Programs like GIRLS IN ICT TRUST, AFAWI, NETRIGHT, GAWW, SOCIETYAID GHANA etc. all these organizations and programs are in existence solely for the purpose of empowering girl child, but also not saying empowering girl child is bad or against it. The fact that we have total forgotten about empowering the boy child and too focused empowering women, which is totally unfair.

Empowering the boy child is not seeking fair balance in the society but rather empowering both genders grow stronger and united. In ensuring harmony and supportive system in the society, then empowering girl child only isn’t the best step to take just because both the girl and boy are within the society therefore empowering one side is just a waste of time and resources. Empowering not the boy child will contaminate or destroy the girl child which is being empowered. For instance, empowering a girl child to be serious with education and her potentials will after successfully making it in life end up marrying a boy who wasn’t empowered to seek for goals or respect others feelings which will result to the destruction of the girl who was empowered.

For a country to thrive better then there needs to be a policy, programs and organization on boy child empowerment like that of the girl child to focus on the following and more aspect.

Firstly, there needs to be availability of academic support from teachers, parent and the government. And as well encourage the boy child the necessity of education for the present and the future to come. Letting them know they also matter and how education bring forth huge opportunities. That also empowering personal growth and foster a growth mindset.

Addition, encouraging the boy child how to express their emotions in a very healthy way. Then how to understand and respect other’s opinion or feelings. Help as well how they should accept themselves and be self-aware. Also, encouraging boys as we provide positive male role models who demonstrate healthy masculinity in their lane of potentials, talents or what seeks to become. Teach boys how to cope with challenges and setbacks, developing problem solving skills and encourage effective communication where they need to voice out issues bothering.

Furthermore, encourage the need to have a proper definition of a man that is to say per society men are seen to be the stronger vessel and not weak therefore needs no attention or empowerment. Also encourage to respect and value others, regardless of gender, identity or shortcomings. There needs to be a redefinition of masculinity.

Lastly, create a supportive system community that encourages boys to thrive and go beyond their eyes then give access to resources and services that support boy’s development. By focusing on these aspects, we can help empower boys to become confident, compassionate and well-rounded individuals.

The BIG QUESTION? Still remains the same, the boy child needs empowerment therefore why are they not included in the empowerment policies, programs and workshops. The boy child needs that push, encouragement and force to pursue dreams but rather not make them feel inferior. Boys child empowerment matters in the country for a successful nation.