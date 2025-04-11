ModernGhana logo
Suspicious flights: Drop this matter and focus on life-impacting matters — Franklin Cudjoe to NPP

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, has advised the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to drop the ongoing allegations surrounding suspicious flights that allegedly landed in the country.

He urged the party to rather focus on providing well-researched and practical alternatives to the policies of the current NDC government.

In a social media post on Thursday, April 10, Mr. Cudjoe stated that there are more pressing issues affecting the living conditions of Ghanaians.

“I’ll suggest to my NPP friends to drop this matter and focus on providing cogent and well-researched alternatives to major life-impacting decisions and programs of the NDC,” he wrote.

The issue has been in the media for over a week following a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament, during which Assin South MP, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, urging full disclosure and accountability from authorities.

Meanwhile, Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has denied the allegations, stating that the aircraft had legitimate reasons to land in the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Comments

Yusif | 4/11/2025 3:50:42 PM

Franklin every ghanaian knows that you an ndc person

Comments1
