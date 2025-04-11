Be careful with what you eat and drink — Wontumi FM presenter ‘advises’ Minority caucus

Ghanaian journalist and member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Oheneba Nana Asiedu, has advised the Minority Caucus in Parliament to be extra cautious.

He urged the lawmakers to strengthen their personal security and remain vigilant about what they eat and drink.

Speaking on his show on Wontumi FM on Thursday, April 10, Oheneba Asiedu claimed that government intimidation against NPP lawmakers would continue.

“The 88 Minority MPs should beef up their personal security and be extra careful about what they eat and drink because whatever they do will be met with thuggery and intimidation by the government,” he said.

His comments follow an incident involving operatives of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), who stormed the residence of Assin South MP, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, on Wednesday, April 9, in an attempt to arrest him.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who has been leading calls for investigations into two suspected cocaine-laden flights that allegedly landed in Ghana last March, was nearly picked up.

The attempted arrest failed after New Patriotic Party supporters, members of the Minority Caucus, and the media arrived at the scene.