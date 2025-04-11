ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ntim Fordjour's arrest: If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it — Mustapha blasts NIB

  Fri, 11 Apr 2025
Politics The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha
FRI, 11 APR 2025 2
The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has criticized the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over its attempted arrest of the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

The incident, which occurred at the MP’s residence, drew a strong reaction from Salam Mustapha, who questioned the security officers’ conduct.

Salam Mustapha insisted that the MP had committed no crime, arguing that the law should be allowed to take its course without intimidation or unlawful action.

“What is the crime here? The Honourable Member of Parliament has committed no crime. He only raised issues that have become part of the national conversation,” he noted, referencing the MP’s concerns about drug abuse in the country.

He further urged respect for due process, cautioning that law enforcement must act within the confines of the law if they expect to be respected.

“If people are not following the prescribed law to engage, then by themselves, they are committing an illegality,” he emphasized during an interview with Channel One TV.

Salam Mustapha also warned that any attempt to suppress voices within the NPP would not go unchallenged.

“I am activating the entire youth of this party. If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it,” he stated.

According to him, all parties, including state security agencies, must uphold respect for the rule of law.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/11/2025 1:32:11 PM

The NPP can die for their politicians who dwell on spreading false news, hoping to bring them back to power, but the intelligent ones among the few morons wouldn't entertain such a party to victory. The message is clear.

Comments2
Top Stories

1 hour ago

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Ntim Fordjour's arrest: If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it...

1 hour ago

Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi

2 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and now a key figure in the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye I still feel bitter about how NPP sacked me – Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku "No one can bully me" — Bukom Banku takes over Bukom Astroturf, dares residents ...

2 hours ago

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak Bawku Conflict: Curfew hours revised amid rising tensions

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says not a single report of KELNI’s success has been published Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says "not a single report of ...

2 hours ago

We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited

2 hours ago

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Bawku crisis: Allow Otumfuo's peace process to come to its logical conclusion — ...

2 hours ago

GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus

2 hours ago

22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region 22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line