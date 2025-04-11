Ntim Fordjour's arrest: If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it — Mustapha blasts NIB

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has criticized the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over its attempted arrest of the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

The incident, which occurred at the MP’s residence, drew a strong reaction from Salam Mustapha, who questioned the security officers’ conduct.

Salam Mustapha insisted that the MP had committed no crime, arguing that the law should be allowed to take its course without intimidation or unlawful action.

“What is the crime here? The Honourable Member of Parliament has committed no crime. He only raised issues that have become part of the national conversation,” he noted, referencing the MP’s concerns about drug abuse in the country.

He further urged respect for due process, cautioning that law enforcement must act within the confines of the law if they expect to be respected.

“If people are not following the prescribed law to engage, then by themselves, they are committing an illegality,” he emphasized during an interview with Channel One TV.

Salam Mustapha also warned that any attempt to suppress voices within the NPP would not go unchallenged.

“I am activating the entire youth of this party. If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it,” he stated.

According to him, all parties, including state security agencies, must uphold respect for the rule of law.

