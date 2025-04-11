Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi

A private investor, Balbir Violet Allan, has taken legal action against the Bank of Ghana and its immediate past Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, accusing them of gross mismanagement that she claims has led to the sharp depreciation of the national currency and substantial personal financial losses.

Filed at the High Court with legal representation from law lecturer Dr. John Baiden, the lawsuit centers on what Allan describes as the Bank’s failure to fulfill its core mandate of ensuring currency stability. She claims that the Ghanaian cedi's steady decline—from GHS 4.26 to the US dollar in 2017 to a staggering GHS 15.49 in 2025—has significantly eroded her investment value in government treasury instruments and reduced her purchasing power.

Allan asserts that this prolonged currency depreciation was avoidable and resulted from poor financial oversight under Dr. Addison’s leadership.

She is seeking a judicial declaration that the Bank of Ghana was negligent in its statutory duties and that the economic consequences of its actions—or inactions—should be deemed enforceable liabilities. The suit also targets Dr. Addison personally, citing his role in overseeing the institution during a period marked by severe exchange rate instability.

The exchange rate at the time Dr. Addison proceeded on terminal leave in February 2025 had reached an all-time high of GHS 15.49 to the dollar, a figure Allan claims reflects one of the worst performances by a central bank in recent global history.

The case, which is one of the first of its kind in Ghana, could set a precedent for holding public financial institutions and their leaders accountable for economic mismanagement with tangible impacts on private investors.