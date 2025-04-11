1D1F was a scam; it was a scheme to take more from Ghanaians — Mustapha Gbande

A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The 1D1F policy was aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians by establishing factories and industries to drive the country’s industrialisation agenda.

It was first introduced in 2016 as part of the NPP’s manifesto.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Gbande claimed the policy was rather designed to siphon money from poor Ghanaians.

He, however, admitted that the policy was a good idea on paper but was poorly implemented.

“One district, one factory was a scam. It was a scheme to rather take more from you. It was a good policy on paper, but badly executed,” he said.

Mr. Gbande also criticised what he described as the poorly implemented Free SHS and Planting for Food and Jobs programmes, which he claimed were used by the NPP as vehicles to steal from the state.