ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

1D1F was a scam; it was a scheme to take more from Ghanaians — Mustapha Gbande

Politics 1D1F was a scam; it was a scheme to take more from Ghanaians — Mustapha Gbande
FRI, 11 APR 2025

A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party’s One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The 1D1F policy was aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians by establishing factories and industries to drive the country’s industrialisation agenda.

It was first introduced in 2016 as part of the NPP’s manifesto.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Gbande claimed the policy was rather designed to siphon money from poor Ghanaians.

He, however, admitted that the policy was a good idea on paper but was poorly implemented.

“One district, one factory was a scam. It was a scheme to rather take more from you. It was a good policy on paper, but badly executed,” he said.

Mr. Gbande also criticised what he described as the poorly implemented Free SHS and Planting for Food and Jobs programmes, which he claimed were used by the NPP as vehicles to steal from the state.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Ntim Fordjour's arrest: If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it...

1 hour ago

Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi

2 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and now a key figure in the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye I still feel bitter about how NPP sacked me – Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku "No one can bully me" — Bukom Banku takes over Bukom Astroturf, dares residents ...

2 hours ago

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak Bawku Conflict: Curfew hours revised amid rising tensions

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says not a single report of KELNI’s success has been published Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says "not a single report of ...

2 hours ago

We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited

2 hours ago

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Bawku crisis: Allow Otumfuo's peace process to come to its logical conclusion — ...

2 hours ago

GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus

2 hours ago

22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region 22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line