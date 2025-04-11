ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku Conflict: Curfew hours revised amid rising tensions

  Fri, 11 Apr 2025
Social News Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak
FRI, 11 APR 2025
Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak

In a bid to contain the recent surge in violence in Bawku, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has announced new curfew hours for communities in the conflict-hit area.

Effective immediately, residents are required to remain indoors from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., a directive issued through an Executive Instrument upon the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council.

The curfew is part of a broader government effort to restore law and order in Bawku, which has seen renewed unrest in recent days.

As tensions remain high, the government is appealing to traditional authorities, community elders, youth groups, and local influencers to promote dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution. Officials are urging restraint from all parties involved.

To prevent further escalation, the Interior Minister has also enforced a complete ban on the possession of firearms, ammunition, and other offensive weapons within the affected areas.

He cautioned that “anyone found flouting this directive will be arrested and prosecuted,” emphasizing the government’s resolve to enforce peace and security.

The latest measures follow a violent episode in which police officers came under attack from civilians. The incident led to the burning of the Divisional Police Commander’s residence, damage to another home, and the destruction of a police vehicle.

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged during the chaos, further inflaming tensions in the already volatile area.

Authorities are calling on residents to comply with the new security protocols as efforts continue to de-escalate the situation and pave the way for lasting peace in Bawku.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Ntim Fordjour's arrest: If we have to die for this nonsense to stop, we’ll do it...

31 minutes ago

Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi Former BoG Governor Dr. Addison sued for alleged mismanagement of cedi

36 minutes ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and now a key figure in the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye I still feel bitter about how NPP sacked me – Hopeson Adorye

46 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian boxer Brimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku "No one can bully me" — Bukom Banku takes over Bukom Astroturf, dares residents ...

1 hour ago

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak Bawku Conflict: Curfew hours revised amid rising tensions

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says not a single report of KELNI’s success has been published Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says "not a single report of ...

1 hour ago

We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited We’ll soon begin spillage of excess water from Weija Dam — Ghana Water Limited

1 hour ago

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Bawku crisis: Allow Otumfuo's peace process to come to its logical conclusion — ...

1 hour ago

GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus GA/R: Construction works resume on Tema-Aflao highway after long hiatus

1 hour ago

22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region 22 arrested in illegal mining crackdown in Western Region

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line