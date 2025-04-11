Bawku Conflict: Curfew hours revised amid rising tensions

In a bid to contain the recent surge in violence in Bawku, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has announced new curfew hours for communities in the conflict-hit area.

Effective immediately, residents are required to remain indoors from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., a directive issued through an Executive Instrument upon the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council.

The curfew is part of a broader government effort to restore law and order in Bawku, which has seen renewed unrest in recent days.

As tensions remain high, the government is appealing to traditional authorities, community elders, youth groups, and local influencers to promote dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution. Officials are urging restraint from all parties involved.

To prevent further escalation, the Interior Minister has also enforced a complete ban on the possession of firearms, ammunition, and other offensive weapons within the affected areas.

He cautioned that “anyone found flouting this directive will be arrested and prosecuted,” emphasizing the government’s resolve to enforce peace and security.

The latest measures follow a violent episode in which police officers came under attack from civilians. The incident led to the burning of the Divisional Police Commander’s residence, damage to another home, and the destruction of a police vehicle.

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged during the chaos, further inflaming tensions in the already volatile area.

Authorities are calling on residents to comply with the new security protocols as efforts continue to de-escalate the situation and pave the way for lasting peace in Bawku.