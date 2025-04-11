ModernGhana logo
Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says "not a single report of KELNI's success has been published"

  Fri, 11 Apr 2025
Franklin Cudjoe wants KelniGVG contract cancelled, says not a single report of KELNI’s success has been published

The president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, is demanding the immediate cancellation of the KelniGVG contract, citing a lack of transparency and value for money.

The $179 million contract, awarded in 2018, was meant for a telecom revenue monitoring system.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 10, IMANI Africa boss Franklin Cudjoe questioned the effectiveness of Kelni-GVG, stating that the firm has not issued any report since the contract was signed.

“So far, not a single report of KELNI’s success has been published. There never was one,” he stated.

He also drew attention to the exorbitant costs, noting that the contract charges Ghana $1.5 million monthly, totaling $18 million annually, with no tangible benefits.

Franklin Cudjoe also called on the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) committee to invite the former Communications Minister under whose tenure the deal was signed to explain why she “wasted $179m on a scam telecom revenue monitoring system and left us with close to $200m debt through management of AirtelTigo, after buying it for one dollar?”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that the government will not renew the Kelni-GVG contract.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, April 9, Sam George explained that the decision forms part of efforts to restructure Ghana’s digital and communications oversight systems to ensure better efficiency and value for money.

The Kelni-GVG deal was signed in 2018 to monitor real-time call traffic and ensure accurate revenue declaration by telecom companies.

The contract has faced criticism since its inception, with allegations of duplication of jobs and unnecessary expenditure.

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/11/2025 12:36:46 PM

Mr. Franklin Codjoe has my utmost support. To prevent the misappropriation of public funds, contracts should not be provided in the first place, and those who are handed contracts that lack transparency and success should not be given any contracts at all, or their contracts should be canceled.

Comments2
