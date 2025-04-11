Ghanaians Have Already Given The NPP Their Double-Portion Of Opposition As Of 2028

In the Bible, a "double portion" refers to a special allocation of blessings or inheritance, especially given to a person in a special position. The phrase is frequently used in stories about prophetic and symbolic blessings, as well as family inheritance rules. However, unlike the Bible, the NPP, Ghana's present opposition party, will not be blessed; rather, their futile attempts to damage the reputation of the ruling party constitute a prayer to the devil that will lead to another opposition in 2028.

As the phrase goes, "Experience is the best teacher." Regretfully, the NPP has learned nothing or nothing that can be applied to change the party and become a better administration in the future. Even though a committee was needlessly formed to investigate why the party lost the 2024 elections, the NPP is doing worse than what took them to opposition in 2024. In my opinion, I think baptism won't change the NPP if Jesus is to suddenly appear on earth because falsehood demons have taken control over the party.

If the NPP is a truly intelligent political party that is not egotistical, corrupt, or conceited and genuinely cares about the average citizenry, they should have carefully considered what brought them to the opposition and start demonstrating some empathy, integrity, and regret to Ghanaians, to win back their lost trust Regretfully, despite being in the opposition, the party is making the same mistakes by spreading untrue rumors about Mahama and trying all in their power to impede the new administration.

Together with criminals like Akufo Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Godfred Dame, Gertrude Torkornoo, Mahamudu Bawumia, and Jean Mensa, Ghana saw the most infamous Mafioso, corrupt, money-laundering, and state-capture government of the NPP. As a result, the country's once vibrant economy, businesses, and investments collapsed. Although the Belgian government closed three of Ghana’s bank accounts in Brussels due to money laundering, the president’s involvement in illegal mining, Al Jazeera revealed the president's involvement in illegal gold trafficking, and armed robbery linked to the president's security at Flagstaff House, no one accused this Mafioso government of engaging in cocaine trafficking.

Therefore, for the NPP to accuse the new government of three months of trafficking in cocaine is ludicrous. Ntim Fordjour, the accuser, who identifies himself as a pastor, was unable to provide any supporting documentation and declined the BIN's request to participate in the inquiry. However, the opposition, including its vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, and the head of the minority, Alexander Afenyo-Marking, is accusing the government of intimidation when the security force rushed his home to arrest him.

Where in the world would someone who makes such a baseless claim without supporting proof be permitted to remain a member of parliament? One of the NPP politicians with a childlike brain, Richard Ahiagbah, was interviewed by a journalist who questioned him "if Ntim Fordjour has evidence about his cocaine allegation," but the man seemed illiterate and unable to respond. At one point, the journalist was questioned by Richard Ahiagbah if she expected Ntim Fordjour to have cocaine in his hand as proof.

Ntim Fordjour, Kwame Baffoe (also known as Abronye), Miracle Aboagye, Richard Ahiagbah, and several others are being used by the opposition NPP's leader, Akufo Addo, who is responsible for the party’s 2024 failure, to disseminate misleading information against the current administration. The question is if misinformation was one of the major factors that provoked Ghanaians to vote the NPP government out, why are they focusing on the same strategies in the hopes of giving them victory in 2028?

How is it possible that markets are burning down all over Ghana just a few days after Mahama was sworn in? Do the culpable arsonists think Ghanaians are so naive as to think the NDC is purposefully burning down the markets? The opposition carried out those evil schemes to make things tough for the new government; even the illiterate, who has never sat in a school, knows those responsible. A market can be destroyed by fire, but markets burning down simultaneously are the work of criminal arsonists.

Ghana's finances are essentially in ruins, and it's no secret that Mahama took over a very poor economy with a national debt of more than GHC 763 billion. This is the reason he chose a few of the nation's brightest men to retrieve the stolen funds and the looters' assets to facilitate the transition to the new government. Why are they accusing Mahama's government of persecution and intimidation if the previous administration hasn't embezzled any funds or stolen anything?

Never should the NPP be allowed to get near to the leadership or the nation entrusted to their care. Any wise Ghanaian would be cautioned by the harm they have caused to the nation and their continued lack of regret. We have the most dangerous and unrepentant politicians in the opposition seeking an opportunity to devastate Ghana once more; therefore, Ghanaians need to begin being vigilant now to stop any rigging plans for them to have their double portion of opposition in 2028.