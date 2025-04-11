W/R: Police nab 22 suspected illegal miners

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of 22 persons allegedly involved in illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

The arrests, carried out on April 8 by the Western Central Police Command, are linked to galamsey activities at Dominase Nkwanta, Adjakaa Manso, and other areas in the region.

In a statement shared via social media on Friday, April 11, the police said they retrieved 11 pumping machines, seven shovels, a pickaxe, and two chamfan machines from the sites.

“All the suspects are in police custody and are being processed to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement said.

The 22 suspects are: Albert Adu Bonsra, Stephen Kwakye, Richard Atigah, Yaw Menanyi, Al-Mustapha Alidu, Jutu Francis, Hakitu Zibo, Nana Yaw Boakye, Kwesi Evans, Isaac Cobby, Bashiru Ali, Atta Francis, Ayew Sali, Fataw Gariba, Kwame Emmanuel, Kwesi Francis, Abapor Frank, Wasah Moses, Bukari Haruna, Abdulai Lukman, Yeboah Rashid, and Alkainu Hassan.

The recent arrests come after Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak, directed the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to transfer all commanders in galamsey areas over their failure to end the illegal activities.