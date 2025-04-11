ModernGhana logo
Bawku conflict: Law enforcement officers must be cautious — Mahama Ayariga

FRI, 11 APR 2025

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has called on law enforcement officers in Bawku to exercise caution as tensions escalate in the conflict-prone area.

His caution follows a recent violent clash between civilians and security personnel in the town, which reportedly led to the death of one person and injuries to several others, including some security officers.

There was also an alleged attempt to set the MP’s private residence ablaze.

“My personal position on the matter has been known to all over the years and has never changed. It won’t change. I agree with the youth of Kusaug that another person cannot reside in Bawku claiming to be chief. But in reverence to the great Asante Stool, I leave that matter to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to resolve expeditiously. The law enforcement officers must be cautious,” he said in a statement dated April 11.

Mr. Ayariga further appealed to residents to maintain cordial relations with law enforcement agencies in the meantime to help protect lives.

He also assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, under President John Dramani Mahama, remains committed to delivering on its promise to restore peace to the area.

The MP emphasised that any resolution to the conflict must be rooted in Ghana’s well-established laws and judicial processes, which must ultimately be respected and enforced.

