Bawku conflict: Let’s remain committed to the peace process — Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has responded to the recent violent clash between civilians and security personnel in Bawku.

The incident reportedly resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others, including some security officers. There was also an alleged attempt to set the MP’s private residence ablaze.

Mr. Ayariga assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, under President John Dramani Mahama, remains committed to delivering on its promise to restore peace in the area.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) government remains committed to its promise to ensure justice and lasting peace. My condolences to the bereaved and sympathies to the injured.

“In this regard, I will urge all of us to remain committed to the peace process being led by His Majesty the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” read part of a statement dated April 11.

The lawmaker further assured the people of Bawku and the Kusaug area that he remains resolute in seeking a lasting resolution to the conflict through Ghana’s well-established laws and judicial processes, which, he said, must ultimately be respected and enforced.

“My personal position on the matter has been known to all over the years and has never changed. It won’t change. I agree with the youth of Kusaug that another person cannot reside in Bawku claiming to be chief. But in reverence to the great Asante Stool, I leave that matter to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to resolve expeditiously. The law enforcement officers must be cautious,” he wrote.

The Majority Leader appealed to residents to maintain cordial relations with law enforcement agencies in the meantime to help protect lives.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 10, the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, led a delegation to assess the situation at the conflict-prone town.