Bawku crisis: Allow Otumfuo's peace process to come to its logical conclusion — Ayariga to irate youth

  Fri, 11 Apr 2025
Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama AyarigaMajority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, is urging residents of Bawku and surrounding areas to remain calm and support the ongoing peace process spearheaded by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

His appeal comes in the wake of renewed tensions and violent altercations between local youth and security forces, which have heightened anxiety and drawn national concern.

In a statement released on Friday, April 11, Mr. Ayariga emphasized the historical roots of the current mediation initiative, explaining that it began under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who tasked Otumfuo with leading the reconciliation efforts. He noted that President John Dramani Mahama, upon taking office in January 2025, chose to continue the process under Otumfuo's guidance.

"I support President John Dramani Mahama’s decision for very good reasons," Ayariga stated, affirming his confidence in the Asantehene’s capacity to bring a lasting resolution to the longstanding conflict.

Calling for restraint, the MP encouraged all stakeholders to allow the mediation process to unfold without further disruption. “I therefore once again appeal to everyone to exercise restraint and allow the peace process led by Otumfuo to come to its logical conclusion,” he said, underlining the collective responsibility required to achieve peace.

Mr. Ayariga also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and avoid actions that could escalate the situation. “I also appeal to everyone to maintain cordial relations with the law enforcement agencies to protect lives in the interim,” he added.

As tensions simmer, Ayariga’s message stands as a call to unity and patience while the community awaits the outcome of the peace initiative.

