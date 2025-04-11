Europa League: Porro to the rescue as Tottenham Hotspur fight back to draw with Frankfurt

Pedro Porro’s audacious finish rescued a 1-1 draw for Tottenham in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The full-back flicked an improvised effort beyond Kaua Santos on 26 minutes after excellent work on the left from Dominic Solanke and James Maddison.

The Bundesliga outfit had opened the scoring 20 minutes earlier when Hugo Ekitike drove in from the left and curved a superb 20-yard strike into the far corner to snare his 20th goal of the season across all competitions.

Tottenham pushed for a second following the interval, but Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur both hit the crossbar while Micky van de Ven saw a last-gasp header clawed away by the magnificent Santos.

Spurs will now switch focus to a Premier League trip to Wolves on Sunday before the second leg in Germany next Thursday night.

Frankfurt have a double-header on home turf with a Bundesliga clash with Heidenheim on the agenda prior to the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites.