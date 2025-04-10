Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee

Some aggrieved supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asante Mampong Constituency of the Ashanti Region stormed the party's office on Thursday, April 10, vandalizing property and setting some items ablaze outside the premises.

The youth claimed they had received information that one Esther Dwomoh had been nominated for the Municipal Chief Executive position, although there has been no official communication from the Presidency.

According to them, three individuals, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate Yakubu Yakubu, the current Constituency Chairman Mohammed Kamil, and Imoro Iddrisu, were shortlisted after the vetting, and they insist one of them must be nominated.

Police officers were deployed to the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Fire officers were also dispatched to douse the flames set to one of the properties.

The Asante Mampong Constituency Communications Officer for the NDC, Kwaku Bernasko, confirmed the incident.

“It’s a group of the youth who are agitating about a rumour that is moving around that the Mampong MCE nominee had been given to a lady called Esther Dwomoh. They came to the party office to express their displeasure to the party executives who were around.

“We couldn’t control the crowd; party properties like chairs and tables were broken and set ablaze at the forecourt of the party office,” he narrated.

