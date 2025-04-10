ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metro TV over $350million cocaine claim

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Headlines Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi
THU, 10 APR 2025
Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi, has taken legal action against what he describes as a malicious smear campaign, filing a defamation lawsuit at the High Court in Accra.

The suit targets Lawuratu Musah-Saka, the Jospong Group of Companies, and Ignite Media Group, over explosive claims made during a broadcast of Good Morning Ghana and shared widely on social media.

In a writ dated April 9, Armah alleges that Musah-Saka falsely accused him of trafficking 3,000 kilograms of cocaine—worth an estimated $350 million—suggesting he was at the center of a transnational drug operation. The statements also alleged that Armah had fled Ghana to avoid arrest and implicated his son as having been apprehended.

The MP describes the accusations as entirely fabricated, asserting they were made with malicious intent and without any factual basis. He says the claims have gravely damaged his reputation as a lawyer, businessman, and public official, exposing him to public scorn and psychological distress.

According to court documents, Armah believes the remarks were calculated to paint him as a criminal mastermind and derail his political career.

He is asking the court for a declaration that the statements were false and defamatory, as well as a public apology and retraction from the defendants, to be published with the same level of visibility as the original broadcast.

Armah is also seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent any further publication of similar claims, and is demanding GH₵10 million in damages—covering general, aggravated, punitive, and compensatory costs—along with legal fees and any other relief the court may consider appropriate.

The case is expected to be closely watched, as it raises broader questions about media responsibility, political accountability, and the limits of public commentary.

4102025103605-n6iul8w331-4102025101240-screenshot-2025-04-10-180628

4102025103605-ptkvn0y442-4102025101240-screenshot-2025-04-10-180652

4102025103605-k5fri7t2h0-4102025101240-screenshot-2025-04-10-180730

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee

2 hours ago

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metr...

2 hours ago

RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA

2 hours ago

TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associates TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associa...

2 hours ago

Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order

2 hours ago

Pusiga MPs residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt Pusiga MP's residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt

4 hours ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

4 hours ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

5 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

5 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line