Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metro TV over $350million cocaine claim

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi, has taken legal action against what he describes as a malicious smear campaign, filing a defamation lawsuit at the High Court in Accra.

The suit targets Lawuratu Musah-Saka, the Jospong Group of Companies, and Ignite Media Group, over explosive claims made during a broadcast of Good Morning Ghana and shared widely on social media.

In a writ dated April 9, Armah alleges that Musah-Saka falsely accused him of trafficking 3,000 kilograms of cocaine—worth an estimated $350 million—suggesting he was at the center of a transnational drug operation. The statements also alleged that Armah had fled Ghana to avoid arrest and implicated his son as having been apprehended.

The MP describes the accusations as entirely fabricated, asserting they were made with malicious intent and without any factual basis. He says the claims have gravely damaged his reputation as a lawyer, businessman, and public official, exposing him to public scorn and psychological distress.

According to court documents, Armah believes the remarks were calculated to paint him as a criminal mastermind and derail his political career.

He is asking the court for a declaration that the statements were false and defamatory, as well as a public apology and retraction from the defendants, to be published with the same level of visibility as the original broadcast.

Armah is also seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent any further publication of similar claims, and is demanding GH₵10 million in damages—covering general, aggravated, punitive, and compensatory costs—along with legal fees and any other relief the court may consider appropriate.

The case is expected to be closely watched, as it raises broader questions about media responsibility, political accountability, and the limits of public commentary.