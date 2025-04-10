ModernGhana logo
Thu, 10 Apr 2025 General News

Bono NADMO Director calls for risk assessment by Assemblies

The Bono Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Madam Fati Kine Lam, has pledged her commitment to collaborate with Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to prevent disasters in the region.

While congratulating the newly appointed MDCEs, she urged them to conduct risk assessments within their respective jurisdictions to identify and understand the specific hazards affecting their areas.

In an interview with the media in Sunyani, Madam Kine Lam emphasized that each district and municipality faced unique risk challenges. She noted that these assessments were essential for developing practical policies, by-laws, and activities that could address the risks comprehensively.

To this end, her office would work closely with the Assemblies to implement preventive measures aimed at making the Bono Region disaster-free.

She also acknowledged the critical role of the Physical Planning Departments within the Assemblies and stressed the importance of collaborating with them, along with other relevant departments and stakeholders, to prevent the construction of structures that obstruct waterways, especially as the rainy season approaches.

Madam Kine Lam encouraged residents of the region to participate actively in community-led disaster prevention efforts, including clean-up exercises to clear storm drains and decongest choked gutters in order to reduce the risk of flooding.

She highlighted the importance of public education and sensitization on disaster preparedness and risk awareness, so that residents would be better informed about potential dangers in their respective districts.

Finally, she called for stronger inter-departmental collaboration within the Assemblies to ensure compliance with safety regulations and Assembly by-laws, which she described as essential for sustainable regional development.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

