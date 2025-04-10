ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UE/R: Maltaaba Community Bank donates roofing sheets to rebuild disaster-hit school

By Ebenezer Akandurugo || Contributor
Donations UE/R: Maltaaba Community Bank donates roofing sheets to rebuild disaster-hit school
THU, 10 APR 2025

In a heartfelt response to the devastation caused by a recent windstorm, Maltaaba Community Bank has donated 10 packs of aluminium roofing sheets to Anafobiisi Primary A School in the Bongo District to aid in its reconstruction efforts.

The donation, presented at the school premises on April 8, follows the destruction of several classroom roofs by a violent storm that struck parts of the Upper East Region on March 10.

The disaster left the school struggling with space, forcing pupils to learn under trees, in a dilapidated pavilion, and a church building — all without adequate teaching and learning materials.

“This gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility. We believe in supporting education, and though we can’t do everything, we hope this will make a difference,” said Peter Azeko, Chief Executive Officer of Maltaaba Community Bank.

Since the incident, the school has been grappling with overcrowded classrooms, with two classes sharing a single space.

Headmistress Felicia Anii said the conditions have severely impacted learning and attendance.

“Absenteeism has increased. The environment is just not conducive. We are grateful to Maltaaba Bank for thinking of us,” she said.

Development organization Alagumgube had earlier stepped in, donating whiteboards, markers, books, and pencils to ease the burden.

Assembly Member for the Anafobiisi Electoral Area, Hannah Asanyuure, also lauded the bank's timely intervention.

“This donation is a huge relief. It would have taken us close to a year to gather such resources on our own,” she noted.

While the school community is celebrating the gesture, they continue to appeal for more support to complete reconstruction and restore a safe learning environment for the pupils.

“These children are our future,” Azeko emphasized. “Let’s all come together and give, no matter how small.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee

14 minutes ago

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metr...

35 minutes ago

RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA

37 minutes ago

TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associates TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associa...

37 minutes ago

Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order

37 minutes ago

Pusiga MPs residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt Pusiga MP's residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt

3 hours ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

3 hours ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

4 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

4 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line