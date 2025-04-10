UE/R: Maltaaba Community Bank donates roofing sheets to rebuild disaster-hit school

In a heartfelt response to the devastation caused by a recent windstorm, Maltaaba Community Bank has donated 10 packs of aluminium roofing sheets to Anafobiisi Primary A School in the Bongo District to aid in its reconstruction efforts.

The donation, presented at the school premises on April 8, follows the destruction of several classroom roofs by a violent storm that struck parts of the Upper East Region on March 10.

The disaster left the school struggling with space, forcing pupils to learn under trees, in a dilapidated pavilion, and a church building — all without adequate teaching and learning materials.

“This gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility. We believe in supporting education, and though we can’t do everything, we hope this will make a difference,” said Peter Azeko, Chief Executive Officer of Maltaaba Community Bank.

Since the incident, the school has been grappling with overcrowded classrooms, with two classes sharing a single space.

Headmistress Felicia Anii said the conditions have severely impacted learning and attendance.

“Absenteeism has increased. The environment is just not conducive. We are grateful to Maltaaba Bank for thinking of us,” she said.

Development organization Alagumgube had earlier stepped in, donating whiteboards, markers, books, and pencils to ease the burden.

Assembly Member for the Anafobiisi Electoral Area, Hannah Asanyuure, also lauded the bank's timely intervention.

“This donation is a huge relief. It would have taken us close to a year to gather such resources on our own,” she noted.

While the school community is celebrating the gesture, they continue to appeal for more support to complete reconstruction and restore a safe learning environment for the pupils.

“These children are our future,” Azeko emphasized. “Let’s all come together and give, no matter how small.”