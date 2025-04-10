CNPP lauds NNPCL's new management, demands accountability and incentives for local refineries

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has expressed strong support for the newly appointed management team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) following their decision to reinstate the naira-for-crude initiative for local refineries.

In a statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the CNPP, the group hailed the move as a "bold and transformative step" toward revitalizing Nigeria’s oil sector and ensuring the steady availability of refined petroleum products for domestic use.

"The naira-for-crude initiative is a groundbreaking policy designed to empower local refineries by providing them with direct access to crude oil in exchange for naira payments," the statement read. "This approach reduces dependency on foreign exchange, strengthens local refining capacity, creates jobs, boosts the economy, and ensures energy security for the nation."

The CNPP further emphasized the broader benefits of the initiative, noting its potential to lower the cost of petroleum products for Nigerians. "A lower pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, will significantly reduce transportation costs for goods and services, ultimately lowering food prices and easing the financial burden on the masses," the statement added.

The CNPP also addressed the challenges posed by the previous management of NNPCL, led by the dismissed Engr. Mele Kyari. The group condemned their alleged sabotage of the presidential directive. "Reports indicate that instead of implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive, the former leadership attempted to renegotiate the initiative, undermining Nigeria's economic interests. Such actions are unacceptable and constitute a betrayal of public trust," the statement declared.

In light of these concerns, the CNPP called for a comprehensive investigation into the tenure of the former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL. "We demand the arrest and trial of all individuals involved in the attempt to renegotiate the naira-for-crude initiative, as their actions amount to economic sabotage and an attempt to derail the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration," the statement urged. "Accountability is crucial to restore public confidence in the management of Nigeria's oil resources."

The CNPP also proposed additional measures to support local refineries, including discounted crude oil prices as an incentive. "In addition to the naira-for-crude policy, we propose that the government offer discounted prices on crude oil for local refineries for no less than two years," the statement suggested. "This policy would provide stability in the refining business, encourage investment in the sector, and ensure the sustainability of the naira-for-crude initiative."

To address potential export concerns, the CNPP recommended imposing an export levy on locally refined petroleum products during the incentive period. "For refineries exporting refined products, a corresponding export levy should be imposed on all locally refined petroleum products during the incentive period," the statement proposed.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the CNPP concluded by expressing its support for the new NNPCL management. "We stand firmly behind the new NNPCL management in their efforts to implement reforms that will transform the oil sector, drive national development, and reduce poverty across the country," the statement concluded.