Ashaiman Chief demands tougher opioid crackdown

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has issued a passionate call for stringent measures to combat the increasing abuse of controlled drugs such as Tramadol, Red 255, and Blue within the Ashaiman community and across Ghana.

His concerns were made known during a community engagement session where stakeholders discussed the urgent need to address the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth.

Influx of opioids

According to the chief, the influx of opioids into communities like Ashaiman is destroying the future of the youth and poses a significant threat to national security. “Some of these drugs are being trafficked through our borders and are sold freely in our communities by individuals from Niger, Mali, Togo, and other neighbouring countries. They carry these drugs in their bags and on their heads, and our boys are buying them,” he noted.

He questioned the efficiency of security agencies and regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division, and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), emphasising their critical role in monitoring and preventing the inflow of unapproved substances. “We have border guards and officers stationed across our borders. How are these drugs getting in? These substances are controlled drugs, yet they are all over our streets,” he added.

Discussions

The Chief referenced a recent television discussion he had watched on TV3’s “Agenda” programme, which featured representatives from the narcotics control board and the Ghana Health Service. The discussion, according to him, underscored the dire security implications of opioid abuse and highlighted the increasing number of youths falling victim to these dangerous substances.

He also stressed the need for community-based sensitisation programmes, particularly in schools, markets, health centres, and religious spaces. “We must move into schools and communities with placards, pastors, Imams, and community leaders to speak directly to our people. Let us plan marches and health talks to raise awareness,” he urged.

Nii Annang Adzor acknowledged that peer pressure and the desire to explore new experiences were among the major causes of drug experimentation among young people. He also criticised over-the-counter drug sellers for their negligence in selling these drugs without proper prescriptions, calling on the Pharmacy Council and relevant associations to enforce stricter regulations.

The Chief challenged all stakeholders, security services, the FDA, religious bodies, traditional authorities, and parents to join forces in fighting this societal canker. “Our youth are the future. If we allow them to destroy themselves now, we are destroying Ghana’s future. This is not the Ghana we want. We must all rise and stop this nonsense,” he added.