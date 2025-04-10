ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ashaiman Chief demands tougher opioid crackdown

By Mildred Eshun || Contributor
Social News Nii Annang Adzor, Ashaiman Chief
THU, 10 APR 2025
Nii Annang Adzor, Ashaiman Chief

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has issued a passionate call for stringent measures to combat the increasing abuse of controlled drugs such as Tramadol, Red 255, and Blue within the Ashaiman community and across Ghana.

His concerns were made known during a community engagement session where stakeholders discussed the urgent need to address the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth.

Influx of opioids
According to the chief, the influx of opioids into communities like Ashaiman is destroying the future of the youth and poses a significant threat to national security. “Some of these drugs are being trafficked through our borders and are sold freely in our communities by individuals from Niger, Mali, Togo, and other neighbouring countries. They carry these drugs in their bags and on their heads, and our boys are buying them,” he noted.

He questioned the efficiency of security agencies and regulatory bodies such as the Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division, and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), emphasising their critical role in monitoring and preventing the inflow of unapproved substances. “We have border guards and officers stationed across our borders. How are these drugs getting in? These substances are controlled drugs, yet they are all over our streets,” he added.

Discussions
The Chief referenced a recent television discussion he had watched on TV3’s “Agenda” programme, which featured representatives from the narcotics control board and the Ghana Health Service. The discussion, according to him, underscored the dire security implications of opioid abuse and highlighted the increasing number of youths falling victim to these dangerous substances.

He also stressed the need for community-based sensitisation programmes, particularly in schools, markets, health centres, and religious spaces. “We must move into schools and communities with placards, pastors, Imams, and community leaders to speak directly to our people. Let us plan marches and health talks to raise awareness,” he urged.

Nii Annang Adzor acknowledged that peer pressure and the desire to explore new experiences were among the major causes of drug experimentation among young people. He also criticised over-the-counter drug sellers for their negligence in selling these drugs without proper prescriptions, calling on the Pharmacy Council and relevant associations to enforce stricter regulations.

The Chief challenged all stakeholders, security services, the FDA, religious bodies, traditional authorities, and parents to join forces in fighting this societal canker. “Our youth are the future. If we allow them to destroy themselves now, we are destroying Ghana’s future. This is not the Ghana we want. We must all rise and stop this nonsense,” he added.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee

14 minutes ago

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metr...

35 minutes ago

RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA

37 minutes ago

TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associates TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associa...

37 minutes ago

Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order

37 minutes ago

Pusiga MPs residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt Pusiga MP's residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt

3 hours ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

3 hours ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

4 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

4 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line