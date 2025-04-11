ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 11 Apr 2025 Feature Article

China's Ascendancy: Education, Infrastructure, and the Future of Global Competition

Chinas Ascendancy: Education, Infrastructure, and the Future of Global Competition

China's meteoric rise is a wake-up call for America. Its educational institutions, from kindergarten to top-flight tertiary institutions, have become the gold standard, leaving their American counterparts in the dust. The latest data reveals China's gross enrollment rate in pre-school education has soared to 91.2% (2024), while its completion rate of nine-year compulsory education is a staggering 96.5% (2024). Moreover, China's gross enrollment rate in higher education has skyrocketed to 62.1% (2024), eclipsing America's 47.3% (2024) [1].

Yet, in the midst of this educational revolution, America's cultural wars tribalism persists, peddling the absurd notion that providing top-notch education for young Americans is somehow 'woke'. The reality is stark: America's education system is crippled by inadequate funding, outdated curricula, and a glaring lack of emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

China's Futuristic Infrastructure
China's infrastructure is a marvel of modern engineering, dwarfing America's public assets. Its high-speed trains, extensive rail networks, and awe-inspiring bridges are transforming the country's economic landscape at breakneck speed. China's high-speed rail network has exploded from 1,000 km in 2008 to over 35,000 km in 2024, cementing its position as the longest in the world [2].

The question on everyone's lips is: Who are these reckless and greedy leaders into whose hands America has fallen? The answer is clear: those who cling to outdated economic policies, such as imposing tariffs on the world, in a desperate bid to create jobs in America - oblivious to the AI revolution that's rapidly automating manufacturing.

The Rise of AI-Powered Robots
The AI revolution is a game-changer. According to McKinsey, up to 900 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to automation by 2035 [3]. In this context, America's economic policies are woefully inadequate.

Conclusion
In conclusion, China's ascendancy in education, infrastructure, and economic policies poses an existential threat to America's global competitiveness. To stay ahead, America must radically overhaul its education system, infrastructure, and innovation ecosystem.

Recommendations
To reclaim its position as a global leader, America must:

- Invest heavily in STEM education and vocational training

- Increase funding for public schools and prioritize education reform

- Foster private-public partnerships to drive innovation and entrepreneurship

- Develop a comprehensive national infrastructure plan to upgrade America's transportation systems and public assets

Hashtags
#GlobalCompetition
#EducationReform
#InfrastructureInvestments
#EconomicPolicies
#FutureOfWork
#AIinManufacturing

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (1551)

More

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee Irate NDC supporters storm Mampong office, burn items over MCE nominee

9 hours ago

Blay Nyameke Armah, Member of Parliament for Sekondi Sekondi MP files GH₵10 million defamation suit against NPP member, Jospong, Metr...

9 hours ago

RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA RED: Be proactive in curbing illicit drug inflow — Researcher urges FDA

9 hours ago

TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associates TDC MD alleges irregular sale of community 24 lands to Ofori-Atta family associa...

9 hours ago

Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order Government demolishes structures at Weija Ramsar after Caitec defies order

9 hours ago

Pusiga MPs residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt Pusiga MP's residence in Bawku attacked, mattress and bed burnt

11 hours ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

11 hours ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

12 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

12 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line