Bright Rescue Services initiates effort to supply free sanitary pads to needy in JHSs, SHSs

Ms Bright Victor

Bright Rescue Services, a wholly indigenous company, has embarked on a novel initiative to come to the assistance of vulnerable female pupils in Junior High Schools and students in Senior High Schools in Nigeria by providing them with free sanitary pads.

This is in response to the identified urgent need for sanitary pads which many vulnerable female pupils from lower and lower–middle–class households cannot afford themselves due to the financial limitations of their parents or guardians.

The initiative forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

To this end, Bright Rescue Services has already negotiated wholesale purchase agreements for the acquisition and subsequent distribution of good quality but very price-competitive sanitary pads. The company has also drawn up a database of schools and their female pupils who urgently need this social intervention.

The company is now seeking the support of fellow socially responsible enterprises and institutions willing to partner with Bright Rescue Services in this philanthropic endeavor, by contributing to the resources requisite for its impactful and therefore, successful implementation.

Explains Bright Unwana Victor, the lawyer who is CEO of Bright Rescue Services: “Our in-school research reveals that the inability of many such pupils to procure sanitary pads is actually a major distraction from attending to their academic school work and formal extracurricular school activities. Indeed we have also discovered that it is actually a leading cause of outright absenteeism from classes and school as a whole.”

She points out that this reflects on their academic performance and thus constricts their best pathway to escaping the socio-economic challenges that afflict the households from which they come.

“Unfortunately though, this has not been identified as a mainstream challenge as it should have been by education sector policy makers, school financiers and administrators,” she laments. “Neither has it been addressed by social philanthropists – neither individual nor institutional – who focus on assisting needy second cycle students.”

Bright Rescue Service’s CEO is offering palpable corporate image enhancement benefits beyond the sheer satisfaction that partnering institutions may derive from their corporate social responsibility interventions. In recognition of the fact that partnering institutions may wish to be publicly acknowledged and appreciated for their interventions, she assures donors that her company would arrange for them to get positive publicity in the media “using our good relations with the press and our leveraging of the goodwill we have with our media partners.”