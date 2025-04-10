CSOs call for the input of all in the 2026-2029 Medium-Term Development Plan

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are calling for the inclusion of all stakeholders in the development and implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) for 2026 to 2029.

Their aim is to address the needs of all Ghanaians and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2023.

The CSOs emphasize that involving citizens from local communities to Assembly levels, with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors and Planners leading the process, is key to identifying the needs and service gaps related to economic development, social services, peace and security, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

They argue that decentralizing the process would allow Assemblies to identify key stakeholders and incorporate their input into the development plans. This approach would ensure effective development and implementation, contributing to the growth of the country.

At a convening workshop organized by the STAR-Ghana Foundation, titled ‘Enhancing Participatory Governance: Influencing the MTDP for Inclusive and Sustainable Development,’ discussions centered around making the MTDP sustainable. The event was part of the Actions for Voice, Influence, and Inclusive Development (AVID) project and aimed at influencing and engaging duty bearers at local, regional, and national levels to ensure responsiveness to the issues faced by underserved groups.

As the development of the MTDPs and Annual Action Plans for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for 2026 to 2029 progresses, STAR-Ghana and its partners are seizing the opportunity to highlight the needs of their target groups. The goal is to ensure that the MTDP reflects their most pressing concerns and lays the foundation for ongoing review of its implementation.

The convening will take place in three other regions — Kumasi, Bolgatanga, and Ho — between April 8th and 17th, engaging 30 MMDAs across these zones to contribute to shaping the MTDP agenda. The focus is to ensure that the plan addresses the key needs of underserved populations.

The event also serves to share emerging issues and recommendations from project implementation as initial inputs into the MTDP, while strengthening collaboration between MMDAs and STAR-Ghana’s partners for the development and execution of the 2026 to 2029 MTDP.

Mr. Charles Akurugu, Acting Municipal Director for Savelugu Assembly, praised the initiative, noting that it would help address the specific needs of citizens that should be incorporated into the MTDP. “This MTDP needs the involvement of everyone, including CSOs like STAR-Ghana, to discuss issues that will help give the MTDP a proper perspective,” he said.

He further explained that although the Assemblies are ready to consult, develop, and implement the MTDP, the challenge lies in the allocation of resources to start the process. He also called for the decentralization of processes and resources to ensure an effective exercise.

Raymond Danso, Portfolio Manager at STAR-Ghana, highlighted the organization’s role in facilitating the process, ensuring that duty-bearers engage with citizens' groups and that issues are clearly discussed and integrated into the plan. He stressed that once these issues are included in the MTDP, they are more likely to receive the necessary resources for execution.

Danso explained that STAR-Ghana’s core mandate is to work with underserved populations, particularly rural women, peasants, smallholder farmers, and persons with disabilities in the informal sector. The organization’s goal is to build their capacity to achieve their objectives and influence decision-making and policy, particularly at the municipal and district levels.

“Our aim is to ensure that citizens enjoy access to quality goods and public services, and one of the ways to achieve this is by working collaboratively with duty-bearers to involve citizens in the agenda-setting process,” he concluded.