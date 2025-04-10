ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CSOs call for the input of all in the 2026-2029 Medium-Term Development Plan

By Samuel Sam II Contributor
General News CSOs call for the input of all in the 2026-2029 Medium-Term Development Plan
THU, 10 APR 2025

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are calling for the inclusion of all stakeholders in the development and implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) for 2026 to 2029.

Their aim is to address the needs of all Ghanaians and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2023.

The CSOs emphasize that involving citizens from local communities to Assembly levels, with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors and Planners leading the process, is key to identifying the needs and service gaps related to economic development, social services, peace and security, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

They argue that decentralizing the process would allow Assemblies to identify key stakeholders and incorporate their input into the development plans. This approach would ensure effective development and implementation, contributing to the growth of the country.

At a convening workshop organized by the STAR-Ghana Foundation, titled ‘Enhancing Participatory Governance: Influencing the MTDP for Inclusive and Sustainable Development,’ discussions centered around making the MTDP sustainable. The event was part of the Actions for Voice, Influence, and Inclusive Development (AVID) project and aimed at influencing and engaging duty bearers at local, regional, and national levels to ensure responsiveness to the issues faced by underserved groups.

As the development of the MTDPs and Annual Action Plans for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for 2026 to 2029 progresses, STAR-Ghana and its partners are seizing the opportunity to highlight the needs of their target groups. The goal is to ensure that the MTDP reflects their most pressing concerns and lays the foundation for ongoing review of its implementation.

The convening will take place in three other regions — Kumasi, Bolgatanga, and Ho — between April 8th and 17th, engaging 30 MMDAs across these zones to contribute to shaping the MTDP agenda. The focus is to ensure that the plan addresses the key needs of underserved populations.

The event also serves to share emerging issues and recommendations from project implementation as initial inputs into the MTDP, while strengthening collaboration between MMDAs and STAR-Ghana’s partners for the development and execution of the 2026 to 2029 MTDP.

Mr. Charles Akurugu, Acting Municipal Director for Savelugu Assembly, praised the initiative, noting that it would help address the specific needs of citizens that should be incorporated into the MTDP. “This MTDP needs the involvement of everyone, including CSOs like STAR-Ghana, to discuss issues that will help give the MTDP a proper perspective,” he said.

He further explained that although the Assemblies are ready to consult, develop, and implement the MTDP, the challenge lies in the allocation of resources to start the process. He also called for the decentralization of processes and resources to ensure an effective exercise.

Raymond Danso, Portfolio Manager at STAR-Ghana, highlighted the organization’s role in facilitating the process, ensuring that duty-bearers engage with citizens' groups and that issues are clearly discussed and integrated into the plan. He stressed that once these issues are included in the MTDP, they are more likely to receive the necessary resources for execution.

Danso explained that STAR-Ghana’s core mandate is to work with underserved populations, particularly rural women, peasants, smallholder farmers, and persons with disabilities in the informal sector. The organization’s goal is to build their capacity to achieve their objectives and influence decision-making and policy, particularly at the municipal and district levels.

“Our aim is to ensure that citizens enjoy access to quality goods and public services, and one of the ways to achieve this is by working collaboratively with duty-bearers to involve citizens in the agenda-setting process,” he concluded.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

1 hour ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

2 hours ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

2 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

2 hours ago

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman [VIDEO] "I swear to God, I will kill any officer who raids my house" — NPP Natio...

2 hours ago

Bawku: How angry youth set fire to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s residence Bawku: How angry youth set fire to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s residence

3 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu We’ll invest in infrastructure to end double track by 2027 — Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Petty traders at Old Railway Terminal push for compensation over demolition exercise Kumasi: Petty traders at Old Railway Terminal push for compensation over demolit...

3 hours ago

Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Markin Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Marki...

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. Steve Manteaw Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line