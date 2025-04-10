“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad

A Ghanaian man who has spent the last 35 years living abroad has expressed deep frustration over life away from home, admitting that he is exhausted and disillusioned.

“Let’s be honest and say the truth — I’m fed up with living abroad. I’m tired. It’s been 35 years already,” he lamented.

Sharing his story, the man revealed that starting a family later in life has added to his burdens.

“I also didn’t give birth early. My last born, a girl, is now 17 years old. I have four children, and they’re all still in school,” he explained.

He added that his children are not yet in a position to support themselves, making it difficult for him to consider stepping back from his responsibilities.

“They can’t fend for themselves or even pay basic bills like rent if they’re left on their own. I’m just tired,” he admitted.

His heartfelt words reflect the challenges faced by many living abroad, especially those juggling family responsibilities and the high cost of living in foreign countries.

