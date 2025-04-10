[VIDEO] "I swear to God, I will kill any officer who raids my house" — NPP National Third Vice Chairman

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman, has issued a stern warning to operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), stating that any attempt to raid his home without a court warrant will be met with firm resistance.

Speaking during an appearance on Adwenekasa, a current affairs program on Original TV and Original FM hosted by RSM Kofi Doe Lawson, Alhaji Osman expressed serious concern over what he termed the increasing frequency of unlawful raids and intimidation by individuals claiming to act on behalf of national security.

Osman alleged that these actions, which he believes are targeting political opponents, pose a grave threat to Ghana's democratic principles.

“If measures are not taken to stop these unlawful raids, I will treat those responsible as criminals or armed robbers who intend to attack me. I swear to God, I will kill anyone in my house,” he declared. “By the power vested in me as the Third Vice Chairman of the NPP, I assert that anyone who invades my house without my permission will face severe consequences.”

His comments were aimed at what he described as politically motivated harassment, particularly involving the homes of opposition figures. Osman stressed that such actions violate legal standards and civil liberties.

“You can’t just abuse people in the name of National Security,” he said. “These acts are not only unjust; they are undemocratic and dangerous.”

Osman also issued a warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the opposition party of either enabling or supporting these "ungodly actions."

“They should be very careful. Ransacking, invading, and abusing people will not help our democracy,” he cautioned.

Osman’s comments have reignited calls for transparency, accountability, and legal adherence within Ghana’s National Security framework. Whether viewed as a strong defense of civil liberties or a provocative political statement, his warning adds to the growing scrutiny of law enforcement practices and their impact on democratic governance in Ghana.