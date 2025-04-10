ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[VIDEO] "I swear to God, I will kill any officer who raids my house" — NPP National Third Vice Chairman

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Headlines The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman
THU, 10 APR 2025 2
The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman, has issued a stern warning to operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), stating that any attempt to raid his home without a court warrant will be met with firm resistance.

Speaking during an appearance on Adwenekasa, a current affairs program on Original TV and Original FM hosted by RSM Kofi Doe Lawson, Alhaji Osman expressed serious concern over what he termed the increasing frequency of unlawful raids and intimidation by individuals claiming to act on behalf of national security.

Osman alleged that these actions, which he believes are targeting political opponents, pose a grave threat to Ghana's democratic principles.

“If measures are not taken to stop these unlawful raids, I will treat those responsible as criminals or armed robbers who intend to attack me. I swear to God, I will kill anyone in my house,” he declared. “By the power vested in me as the Third Vice Chairman of the NPP, I assert that anyone who invades my house without my permission will face severe consequences.”

His comments were aimed at what he described as politically motivated harassment, particularly involving the homes of opposition figures. Osman stressed that such actions violate legal standards and civil liberties.

“You can’t just abuse people in the name of National Security,” he said. “These acts are not only unjust; they are undemocratic and dangerous.”

Osman also issued a warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the opposition party of either enabling or supporting these "ungodly actions."

“They should be very careful. Ransacking, invading, and abusing people will not help our democracy,” he cautioned.

Osman’s comments have reignited calls for transparency, accountability, and legal adherence within Ghana’s National Security framework. Whether viewed as a strong defense of civil liberties or a provocative political statement, his warning adds to the growing scrutiny of law enforcement practices and their impact on democratic governance in Ghana.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/10/2025 8:09:19 PM

Under the lawless administration of Akufo Addo-Bawumia, you can kill, as demonstrated by the impunity with which J.B. Danquah-Edu and Ahmed Hussein-Suale were killed. However, you can't kill someone and get away with it under Mahama's rule. I will let Mahama suffer more than you, the murderer, if that occurs. This is the government that wants to break the 8th cycle. Ghanaians should never cease thanking God for forcing this corrupt and lawless government to the opposition.

Comments2
Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee AirMed International refutes Ntim Fordjour's drug trade, money laundering allega...

36 minutes ago

“Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 years abroad “Let’s be honest, I’m tired of living abroad” — Ghanaian man laments after 35 ye...

49 minutes ago

Samuel Nartey George Gov’t to end Kelni GVG contract over unsustainable telecom monitoring costs

54 minutes ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education NDC cannot end double track by 2027 — Ex-Ministry of Education PRO

1 hour ago

The National Third Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Masawud Osman [VIDEO] "I swear to God, I will kill any officer who raids my house" — NPP Natio...

1 hour ago

Bawku: How angry youth set fire to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s residence Bawku: How angry youth set fire to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s residence

2 hours ago

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu We’ll invest in infrastructure to end double track by 2027 — Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Petty traders at Old Railway Terminal push for compensation over demolition exercise Kumasi: Petty traders at Old Railway Terminal push for compensation over demolit...

2 hours ago

Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Markin Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Marki...

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. Steve Manteaw Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line