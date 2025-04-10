ModernGhana logo
Amb. Zino Lexili Ogazi awards scholarships to 50 female students of Pentecost University

THU, 10 APR 2025

In a powerful gesture to support and uplift young women, Ambassador Zino Lexili Ogazi, a celebrated creative entrepreneur and humanitarian, awarded 70% scholarships to 50 female students of Pentecost University College in honor of International Women's Day.

The scholarship ceremony took place on March 8, 2025, during a university conference themed “Celebrating Resilience and Empowering the Next Generation of Women.” More than 500 students attended the event, which featured an Impact Forum titled “What It Means to Be an Empowered Woman.”

The scholarships will enable the selected students to pursue Professional Diploma Programs in fields such as Acting, Modeling, Dance, TV Presenting, Pageantry, and Makeup Artistry. This initiative also commemorated the fifth anniversary of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, representing a symbolic “high-five” celebration of opportunity, talent, and empowerment.

Ambassador Ogazi, who serves as President of the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, emphasized the importance of taking tangible steps toward empowerment. “Empowerment isn't just talk—it’s action, a force that unlocks potential,” she said. Her words resonated with the audience as she reaffirmed her dedication to helping young women realize their dreams through practical support and guidance.

The event was jointly organized by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the Women’s Commission of the Pentecost University Students’ Representative Council (SRC). In appreciation of her outstanding contributions to education and youth empowerment, Ambassador Ogazi was presented with a Citation of Honour by both Pentecost University College and NUGS.

Her advocacy for youth empowerment extends beyond this single event. Over the years, she has inspired and supported students at institutions including PRESEC, the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast, and Pentecost University College through motivational talks and scholarship awards.

As Chairperson of the SDTA Awards and Creative Director of the Supreme Dynamic Agency, Ambassador Ogazi continues to be a trailblazer in leadership, creativity, and humanitarian efforts. Her upcoming television reality show, “Face of SDTA Awards,” promises to give a platform to young creatives and emerging talents across various disciplines.

The scholarship program reflects her ongoing mission to turn the concept of empowerment into reality. For Ambassador Ogazi, supporting young women is not only a passion—it’s a strategic investment in the future of society.

By equipping these young women with the tools and training to pursue their dreams, she hopes to spark a ripple effect that will inspire others to lead, uplift, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Eric Joe Ayivi
