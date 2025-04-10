Bawku: How angry youth set fire to Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s residence

Tensions in Bawku escalated dramatically on Thursday when unidentified assailants attacked and partially torched the residence of Bawku Central MP and Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga.

The attack marks another troubling episode in the town’s protracted chieftaincy conflict, which has fueled a surge in violence in recent weeks.

Security sources say the attackers struck in the early hours of the morning, storming the lawmaker’s home, destroying property, and setting parts of the building on fire. Emergency services managed to contain the blaze before it consumed the entire structure, but the incident has deepened unrest in the already volatile area.

In response, the military has deployed heavily across Bawku, occupying key hotspots to prevent further attacks and protect essential infrastructure. Armed patrols have also been increased in nearby communities to maintain order.

The attack on the MP's home came just a day after violent clashes erupted in the town, leaving one person dead and several others injured. Tensions flared when a group of youth allegedly forced market women from a rival ethnic group to vacate a trading area. Police intervened, but the confrontation spiraled into a shootout, sending shockwaves through the municipality.

In the chaos that followed, angry mobs set fire to multiple police facilities, including the residence of the Bawku Divisional Police Commander.

While the government has yet to issue an official statement, local leaders are calling for calm and urging residents to work with authorities to restore peace.

Despite heightened security, the mood in Bawku remains fraught with anxiety, as residents brace for possible reprisal attacks in the days ahead.