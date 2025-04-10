ModernGhana logo
We’ll invest in infrastructure to end double track by 2027 — Haruna Iddrisu

THU, 10 APR 2025
The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu has emphasized the need for targeted infrastructure investment in senior high schools to increase capacity and eliminate the double-track system by 2027.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament observed that the reduced contact hours in the current system are not conducive to effective academic studies.

Speaking at an event, the Minister acknowledged that the introduction of the double-track system was intended to support government efforts in expanding access to secondary education.

“We will invest in expanded accommodation and classroom infrastructure for a number of schools, so that we can increase intake and support the government in ending the double-track system.

“We expect that by the end of 2027, the double-track system will be a thing of the past. The reduced contact hours between learners and teachers cannot be a desirable academic training model. It cannot be, and therefore, we all need to work together to reverse it,” he said.

The government introduced the double-track system in the 2018/19 academic year to accommodate increased enrollment in senior high schools due to the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

The initiative divided students into two tracks—green and gold—with alternating school and vacation periods.

