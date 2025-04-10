ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop issuance of prospecting licences for small-scale mining – GNARoM to government

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Mining Stop issuance of prospecting licences for small-scale mining – GNARoM to government
THU, 10 APR 2025

The Ghana National Association of Rock Miners (GNARoM) has appealed to the Government to reconsider its decision to halt the issuance of prospecting licences for small-scale mining in the country.

Rather, it urged the government to address the bureaucratic system associated with acquiring such licences to mitigate the illegal prospecting and its related activities.

Government, early this week, said it was considering halting the issuance of prospecting licences for small-scale mining as part of measures to overhaul the mining sector and curb illegal mining, also known as “galamsey.”

Addressing a news conference in Accra, Dr Twum Barimah, President, GNARoM, said such a decision would create “deep confusion” within the mining sector.

He dispelled claims that the issuance of prospecting licences for small-scale mining was the major cause of “galamsey.”

According to him, the reason for the rise in the illegal mining activity was the hijacking of the small-scale mining by some political figures, adding that such persons circumvented the mining laws to their advantage.

“When we were young guys, when I was about 15, we went into mines and there was a scatter. The government brought a system where soldiers would come to the site, chasing people. Some fell into the pit, some of the soldiers got injured, Police were dying from that incident.

“So, promulgation of the mining law stopped that system, and the small-scale mining law was introduced. It helped us to a certain level, we formed a small-scale mining association, which also brought it to a certain level,” Dr Barimah said.

He added that: “Now, you know the reason why illegal mining has come out so much? It is because the land, which was demarcated for small-scale mining activity has finished, and some government comes in, changing the rules, but not the law.

“They are not changing the law, they adopted some rules to hijack small-scale mining activities. So, government stopping giving licences or signing licences will lead to a very deep confusion,” he stressed.

Additionally, Dr Barimah indicated that the delay in acquiring these licences was also a major contributory factor to the galamsey activities and urged the government to address it.

“We are also having a problem where an application will be put to the Mineral Commission, and it will take years for us to get the licence. It will lead the person to go into illegality,” he said.

He expressed GNARoM’s commitment to responsible, environmentally friendly, and sustainable mining, indicating that about 90-95 per cent of its operations occurred underground, limiting destruction of the environment.

Dr Barimah also lauded the establishment of the Goldbod, which seeks to regulate the gold industry, stabilise the cedi, and maximise revenue from gold exports.

He described the Goldbod as a “game-changer” for the Ghanaian economy and pledged the Association’s support to the board to realise its objectives.

“We believe that hard rock mining holds the key to Ghana’s economic growth and development, and we are eager to collaborate with the Ghana Goldbod to make this vision a reality,” he said.

Dr Barimah also pledged the Association’s readiness to collaborate with the Goldbod and other relevant statutory bodies to restore and promote sustainable mining practices in the country.

Mr Eric Offei, Legal Adviser for GNARoM, said as an Association, it was committed to ensuring that its members operated within the established legal framework to ensure sustainable and environmentally friendly mining.

“Operations of mining companies in Ghana cannot be for the fun of it. It must be done within the remit of the law,” he said.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Markin Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Marki...

18 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. Steve Manteaw Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. ...

19 minutes ago

Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr. Steve Manteaw Decision to deport foreigners involved in galamsey appalling — Dr. Steve Manteaw

38 minutes ago

Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of civilian Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of...

38 minutes ago

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss

38 minutes ago

Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor

56 minutes ago

Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam

56 minutes ago

High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 cost High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 c...

1 hour ago

IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash

1 hour ago

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe ‘Bigger thieves’ walk freely while motorbike theft gets 15 years jail term — Fra...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line