Kadjebi District: Accident claims five lives on Eastern Corridor road

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Five persons lost their lives in a tragic accident at the Dodo-Pepesu portion of the Eastern Corridor Road in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region on Wednesday, April 9.

A VIP Bus with registration number GT 6598-10, coming from the Nkwanta direction, collided head-on with Benz Sprinter Bus with registration number GT 6151-U, which was travelling from the Kadjebi direction.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the VIP Bus swerved to avoid a pothole, and in the process, crashed into the Sprinter Bus from the opposite direction.

The source said that four people died in the Sprinter Bus, while one other died from the VIP Bus.

Mr. Kingsford Seyram Adzimah, the Assemblyman for the Dodo-Pepesu/Dodo-Tamale Electoral Area, where the accident occurred, stated that he heard about the accident but could not provide details as he was not present at the time.

Superintendent Frank Nana Asomaning, the Kadjebi District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, confirmed the incident when reached by the GNA.

He stated that the bodies have been deposited at the St. Mary Theresa Catholic Hospital in Dodi-Papase and that “about 12 injured people are also being treated at the same Hospital.

GNA

