Two notorious robbers in Upper West Region remanded in custody

The Wa District Court on April 4, 2025, remanded two individuals in police custody for alleged involvement in multiple robberies and motorbike thefts in the Wa Metropolis.

Abdulai Ibrahim, 34, and Kipo Ibrahim, 36, who had been on the police wanted list, were arrested on March 29, 2025.

The Court scheduled their next appearance for Monday, April 28, 2025.

Police informed the Court that Abdulai and Kipo had been linked to robbery and motorbike theft cases in the Danko and Napogbakole areas of the Wa Metropolis.

Prosecutors stated that the suspects were apprehended at their hideout after evading capture for some time.

A search at their hideout resulted in the recovery of seven motorbikes and three number plates with registration numbers M-24-UW 4134, M-21-UW 6468, and M-20-UW 2846, the Court was told.

