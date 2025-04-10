ModernGhana logo
A/R: Police arrest Cameroonian for internet fraud and human trafficking at Kenyasi Abrem

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
A/R: Police arrest Cameroonian for internet fraud and human trafficking at Kenyasi Abrem

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old Cameroonian for alleged internet fraud and human trafficking.

Bella Merie was arrested along with 43 other Cameroonians on April 07, this year at his residence at Kenyasi Abrem in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police indicated that the suspect fraudulently obtained a total of 4.5 million CFA Francs from the victims, made up of 32 males and 11 females, under the pretense of securing employment opportunities for them in Ghana.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, and issued in Kumasi, said further investigations by the police revealed that the suspect masterminded the deceitful scheme utilising a notorious internet scam method commonly referred to as Q-NET.

It said the suspect, together with the victims, who were aged between 22 and 38 years, had been transferred to the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Immigration Service for the requisite immigration procedures and repatriation to their country of origin.

The statement reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Ghana Police Service to combat fraud and safeguarding the safety and welfare of both citizens and foreign nationals residing lawfully in the country.

GNA

