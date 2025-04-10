ModernGhana logo
'Arrest can be done without a warrant' – Security expert tells Minority for blocking arrest of Ntim Fordjour

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Security analyst, Anthony Acquaye, has advised members of the Minority in Parliament to update their understanding of the legal framework surrounding arrests, particularly regarding the use of arrest warrants.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, hosted by Yaa Titi Okrah on Thursday, April 10, Mr. Acquaye stated that an arrest can legally be made without a warrant under specific circumstances. He cited examples where individuals have been invited by security agencies, only to be arrested and detained thereafter.

His comments came in response to the Minority’s claims that the National Bureau of Investigation (NIB) attempted to unlawfully arrest Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

The MP had recently alleged ongoing money laundering and drug trafficking activities at the Kotoka International Airport involving some private jets.

Mr. Acquaye suggested that the MP’s refusal to cooperate with security officials stems from his lack of evidence to substantiate the serious claims he made.

He condemned the lawmakers’ actions, describing them as an attempt to smear the country's image on the international stage.

"Allegations of this magnitude, when unproven, could have dire implications for Ghana," he warned. “They can prompt international scrutiny, potentially lead to embargoes, and drive away critical investment.”

While acknowledging that the NIB’s initial effort to arrest the MP at his Sakumono residence was unsuccessful, Mr. Acquaye urged the security agency to formally invite the legislator to provide proof of his allegations.

He stressed the importance of resolving the matter swiftly to prevent reputational and economic damage to the country.

