Kennedy Agyapong fumes, condemns attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour by NIB

Below is copy of his remarks posted on his Facebook page:

Yesterday’s events at the residence of Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South, are a sad reminder of the troubling times we are living in.

As a former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, his neighboring constituency, and a former Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, I cannot stay silent.

I commend the Minority MPs and patriotic Ghanaians who stood by him in his moment of need. That spirit of solidarity is what gives our democracy its strength.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour is a man of conviction, and he has every right to raise concerns that affect our national security and the future of this country. I encourage him to remain bold, firm, and resolute in defending what he believes is right for Ghana.

We may disagree on politics, but we must never use State institutions to silence voices of conscience. Let us rise above fear and restore faith in our democracy.