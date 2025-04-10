Suspicious flights: Calls for probe must not be based on aimless gossip — Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding allegations that some suspicious flights may have transported illicit cargo into the country.

At a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have carried illegal substances and large sums of money, urging full disclosure and accountability from the authorities.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Thursday, April 10, Franklin Cudjoe noted that calls for a probe must be based on facts and not speculations.

“Probes must be requested by all means, but they must not be based on aimless gossip,” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Rev Ntim Fordjour who was nearly arrested by NIB on Wednesday, says former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo never harassed opposition lawmakers for demanding accountability.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee stressed that under the former president’s leadership, criticisms and calls for probes were tolerated without intimidation, unlike the current administration.