Suspicious flights: Kwakye Ofosu’s contradictions enough evidence — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has argued that the contradictions in the government’s narrative regarding the suspicious flights are strong enough to warrant an investigation into the allegations of cocaine trafficking and illicit financial flows.

Speaking to Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, April 10, Ahiagbah defended Assin South Member of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, stating that the MP is not obliged to provide anything aside from the tip-offs he has already given about the flights.

He pointed out that Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of Government Communication, has attempted to debunk the allegations, but his efforts have led to contradictions that provide ample grounds for state bodies to take action.

“But the point is that an aircraft leaves its destination to come here, okay, but first tells us that it wasn’t coming here. It was going somewhere else. But what we have learned is that the aircraft was actually destined to come to Ghana. It stayed in Ghana for five days and then left.

“So there’s demonstrable inconsistency in the narrative, which is a strong enough basis for a government focused on fighting illicit financial flows and drug trafficking to take an interest in that tip-off and say, ‘Please, let’s find out if there’s something there,”Ahiagbah stated.

He emphasized that investigating such matters would not cost the government anything more than what it is already doing to counter the allegations.

At a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Wednesday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, urging full disclosure and accountability from the authorities.