Suspicious flights: Illicit financial flows, drug trafficking probe starts with tip-offs — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has defended Assin South Member of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.

According to him, the allegations regarding the suspected cocaine and illicit financial-flow-laden flights landing in Ghana last March lie with the state security agencies to investigate.

Speaking to Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, April 10, the NPP spokesperson noted that the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has no obligation to provide evidence other than his tip-offs.

According to him, the government’s attempt to debunk the allegations has resulted in contradictions, which should be enough grounds for state bodies to investigate the matter.

“There’s demonstrable inconsistency in the narrative, which is a strong enough basis for a government that is focused on fighting illicit financial flows and drug trafficking to take an interest in that tip-off and say, ‘Please, let’s find out if there’s something there.’”

“Look, it’s not going to cost the government anything other than what they are already doing to investigate and fight that crime. Illicit financial flows and drug trafficking are fought based on suspicion. Nobody goes and carries cocaine and says, ‘Look, look, this is cocaine.’ The whole national security setup is based on tip-offs.”

At a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Wednesday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, urging full disclosure and accountability from the authorities.