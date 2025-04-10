ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suspicious flights: Illicit financial flows, drug trafficking probe starts with tip-offs — Ahiagbah

Headlines The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah
THU, 10 APR 2025
The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has defended Assin South Member of Parliament, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.

According to him, the allegations regarding the suspected cocaine and illicit financial-flow-laden flights landing in Ghana last March lie with the state security agencies to investigate.

Speaking to Accra-based GHOne TV on Thursday, April 10, the NPP spokesperson noted that the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee has no obligation to provide evidence other than his tip-offs.

According to him, the government’s attempt to debunk the allegations has resulted in contradictions, which should be enough grounds for state bodies to investigate the matter.

“There’s demonstrable inconsistency in the narrative, which is a strong enough basis for a government that is focused on fighting illicit financial flows and drug trafficking to take an interest in that tip-off and say, ‘Please, let’s find out if there’s something there.’”

“Look, it’s not going to cost the government anything other than what they are already doing to investigate and fight that crime. Illicit financial flows and drug trafficking are fought based on suspicion. Nobody goes and carries cocaine and says, ‘Look, look, this is cocaine.’ The whole national security setup is based on tip-offs.”

At a press conference by the Minority Caucus in Parliament last Wednesday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour called on the Ministry of National Security to disclose the cargo contents of Air Med Flight N823AM and Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

He alleged that the two flights may have transported illegal substances and large sums of money, urging full disclosure and accountability from the authorities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Suspicious flights: Calls for probe must not be based on aimless gossip — Frankl...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party Suspicious flights: Kwakye Ofosu’s contradictions enough evidence — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

The National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Suspicious flights: Illicit financial flows, drug trafficking probe starts with ...

4 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vanderpuye reveals Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vander...

4 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong We must never use state institutions to silence voices of conscience — Kennedy A...

4 hours ago

Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house – Vanderpuye warns Afenyo-Markin 'Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house' – ...

5 hours ago

Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portf...

6 hours ago

Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating  

6 hours ago

Some of the arrested illegal miners 28 illegal miners arrested, 85 excavators, 2 bulldozers seized in Western North

6 hours ago

Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line