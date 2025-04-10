ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Berekum East MP pledges to fix Papaase bridge

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Social News Berekum East MP pledges to fix Papaase bridge
THU, 10 APR 2025

Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region, has pledged to fix the Papaase wooden bridge in the area.

The current condition of the bridge is very bad, making it difficult for vehicles and motorists to use it. During his visit to Kotaa, a farming community, the MP told the people that he was ready to alleviate their plight.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Elder Kyeremeh also promised to rehabilitate the Kotaa Kindergarten block and a malfunctioning mechanised borehole.

The KG block was badly affected by a storm that hit the community, with the school children now learning under trees.

Mr Moses Kwame Asamoah, the Headmaster Municipal Assembly School, thanked the MP for the visit, and expressed the hope that he (MP) would expedite action and help tackle the needs of the community.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Markin Many NPP members facing persecution in the name of accountability — Afenyo Marki...

57 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. Steve Manteaw Galamsey fight: NDC should be careful not to lose public goodwill quickly — Dr. ...

58 minutes ago

Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr. Steve Manteaw Decision to deport foreigners involved in galamsey appalling — Dr. Steve Manteaw

2 hours ago

Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of civilian Bawku: How the youth set police barracks ablaze in violent clashes over death of...

2 hours ago

Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi is KMA Boss

2 hours ago

Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor Savannah Police arrest suspect in Pwalugu robbery, murder of mobile money vendor

2 hours ago

Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam Police arrest suspect in viral tanker assault video at Anyinam

2 hours ago

High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 cost High Court dismisses election petition against Annoh Dompreh, awards GH¢25,000 c...

2 hours ago

IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash IGP visits Bawku following deadly police-civilian clash

2 hours ago

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe ‘Bigger thieves’ walk freely while motorbike theft gets 15 years jail term — Fra...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line