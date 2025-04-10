Berekum East MP pledges to fix Papaase bridge

Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region, has pledged to fix the Papaase wooden bridge in the area.

The current condition of the bridge is very bad, making it difficult for vehicles and motorists to use it. During his visit to Kotaa, a farming community, the MP told the people that he was ready to alleviate their plight.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Elder Kyeremeh also promised to rehabilitate the Kotaa Kindergarten block and a malfunctioning mechanised borehole.

The KG block was badly affected by a storm that hit the community, with the school children now learning under trees.

Mr Moses Kwame Asamoah, the Headmaster Municipal Assembly School, thanked the MP for the visit, and expressed the hope that he (MP) would expedite action and help tackle the needs of the community.

GNA