Visiting Czech Republic President Petr Pavel commissions Kpone Municipal Hospital

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has commissioned the 40-bed Kpone Municipal Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ministry of Health said the facility, which was built by the Czech company VAMED Health Projects CZ s.r.o., had modern medical amenities, including an Outpatient Department, Surgical Suite, Delivery Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Laboratory, Pharmacy, and a 40-bed inpatient ward.

It also featured a Services Block, staff offices, and accommodation with a one-year post-completion warranty and maintenance plan.

This initiative was made possible through funding of 71.5 million (seventy-one and a half million) euros, secured from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s., with an export credit guarantee of 8.6 million euros from EGAP, the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation of the Czech Republic.

The facility is a significant milestone in enhancing Ghanaians' access to quality healthcare.

President Pavel in his address during the commissioning expressed his country's deep pride in its collaboration with Ghana during a recent address.

He noted that the Kpone Municipal Hospital represented not only a significant advancement in infrastructure but also reflects the strengthening relationship between the Czech Republic and Ghana.

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health Minister, said the commissioning also marks progress in a broader project that spans several regions, including Eastern, Ashanti, and Ahafo, with hospitals set to benefit communities such as Jumapo, Nkwatia, Suame, and Mim.

He said that the Hospital would not only improve access to quality health care but also provide employment and economic opportunities for the local population, contributing to health-led development.

The Minister said the Hospital was part of a long-term vision to expand access to health care through strategic investments and the introduction of initiatives like free primary healthcare.

“These efforts are aimed at reducing health inequities and improving overall health outcomes, as evidenced by the decline in maternal and under-five mortality rates in recent years,” he stated.

He reiterated the Government's pledge to complete and operationalise all hospital projects nationwide, ensuring that healthcare facilities were fully functional and accessible to all Ghanaians.

GNA