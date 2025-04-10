ModernGhana logo
JRFE urges reconsideration of artisanal fisher exemption

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah II Contributor
JRFE urges reconsideration of artisanal fisher exemption

The Journalists for Responsible Fisheries and Environment (JRFE) is sounding the alarm over the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development's decision to exempt artisanal fishers from this year's closed season.

This move has sparked concerns about the potential erosion of gains made in replenishing Ghana's fish stocks. Ghana has made significant strides in implementing closed seasons since 2016, including the inclusion of artisanal fishers in 2019.

Exempting artisanal fishers now may undermine the progress made, jeopardizing the sustainability of Ghana's fisheries and the well-being of those who depend on them. JRFE emphasizes the need for strict adherence to scientific measures, including enforcement of fisheries laws, registration and licensing of canoes, and punishment for illegal fishing practices.

JRFE is urging the Ministry and President to reconsider the exemption and enforce the closed season for all fleets. The organization also calls for strict enforcement of all management measures to safeguard Ghana's fisheries, including complete enforcement of the moratorium on canoes, protection of livelihoods, and ensuring compliance with traditional non-fishing days and an additional fishing holiday.

“It took time, efforts and resources before getting artisanal fishers to appreciate the need to agree and comply to the annual closed season in a bid to replenish fish stocks. The adherence and compliance level last year for instance was phenomenal, an indication that much efforts have gone into education and awareness creation. We cannot take one step forward towards rebuilding the fish stock as a country and take three steps backwards. We cannot fail posterity as millions of Ghanaians depend on artisanal fisheries for their livelihoods, we must safeguard it,” says the Executive Director Kingsley Nana Buadu.

