State Dinner held in honour of President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel's visit

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
THU, 10 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, hosted a State Dinner in honour of President Petr Pavel of the Czech Republic, as part of his three-day State Visit to Ghana.

The two leaders on Tuesday held bilateral talks with at the Flagstaff House in Accra.

During the meeting, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultation, a Bilateral Air Services Agreement, also known as Air Transport Agreement, between Ghana and the Czech Republic.

In addition, they discussed the need to expand the frontiers of their relations and cooperation with the Czech Republic, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

At the bilateral level, note was taken of potential for trade and economic cooperation.

