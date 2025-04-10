Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George

Ghanaian master of ceremonies and entertainment pundit, MC Portfolio, has taken a swipe at Sam George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

The entertainer has accused the Minister of making tribal comments during his meeting with Lighter, a young phone repairer who went viral on social media for his exceptional technical skills.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed surprise that someone from Kumasi could speak English fluently and correctly differentiate between the letters “L” and “R” in pronunciation.

“I wanted to ask him if he is an Ashanti because I didn’t hear an L or R [in his delivery],” the Ningo-Prampram MP said amid laughter.

Reacting to the remark in a social media post on Thursday, April 10, MC Portfolio called on the Minister to apologise to Ashantis, describing the comment as “below the belt.”

“I find it very disturbing for the Honourable Sam George to add on to the stereotype about we Ashantis, and that’s very disappointing!

“Like, why always us? How does control over ‘R’ and ‘L’ have anything to do with tribe?! No sir, this is below the belt! You owe my people an apology, sir!” he wrote.