ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George

General News Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George
THU, 10 APR 2025

Ghanaian master of ceremonies and entertainment pundit, MC Portfolio, has taken a swipe at Sam George, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation.

The entertainer has accused the Minister of making tribal comments during his meeting with Lighter, a young phone repairer who went viral on social media for his exceptional technical skills.

During the meeting, the Minister expressed surprise that someone from Kumasi could speak English fluently and correctly differentiate between the letters “L” and “R” in pronunciation.

“I wanted to ask him if he is an Ashanti because I didn’t hear an L or R [in his delivery],” the Ningo-Prampram MP said amid laughter.

Reacting to the remark in a social media post on Thursday, April 10, MC Portfolio called on the Minister to apologise to Ashantis, describing the comment as “below the belt.”

“I find it very disturbing for the Honourable Sam George to add on to the stereotype about we Ashantis, and that’s very disappointing!

“Like, why always us? How does control over ‘R’ and ‘L’ have anything to do with tribe?! No sir, this is below the belt! You owe my people an apology, sir!” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vanderpuye reveals Afenyo-Markin’s plea led to suspension of Ntim Fordjour’s arrest by NIB – Vander...

21 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong We must never use state institutions to silence voices of conscience — Kennedy A...

22 minutes ago

Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house – Vanderpuye warns Afenyo-Markin 'Present Ntim Fordjour to NIB by 10:00AM or we shall plug him from his house' – ...

1 hour ago

Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portfolio to Sam George Apologise to Ashantis over your ‘below belt’ mockery of our ‘L and R’ — MC Portf...

2 hours ago

Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating  

2 hours ago

Some of the arrested illegal miners 28 illegal miners arrested, 85 excavators, 2 bulldozers seized in Western North

2 hours ago

Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete

2 hours ago

Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour

2 hours ago

REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today

2 hours ago

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Someone got defrauded of GHS64,000 in my name — Sam George preaches cyber litera...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line