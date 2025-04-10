Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating  

A Chinese businessman and six Ghanaians are before an Accra Circuit Court over an alleged GHC440,000.00 game cheating deal at the Golden Dragon Casino at Osu in Accra.

Mu Shuai denied agreeing with his alleged accomplices: Rudolph Ayin, Loveland Odamtten Okpoti, Joseph Addo Narh, Ibrahim Tijani, Kelvin Baidoo and Elijah Larbi to cheat the Casino.

Likewise, Ayin, Okpoti, Narh, Tijani, Baidoo and Larbi, all workers at the Casino, denied agreeing with Shuai to cheat their employer.

They were each granted a GHC400,000.00 bail with two sureties.

One each of their sureties should be justified, and one of Shuai’s sureties should be a Chinese, the court ordered.

In addition, Shuai is to deposit his travelling documents with the Court’s Registry.

Shuai, Ayin and Narh are to report once a week to the police.

They are expected to return to the court on April 24, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Benjamin Baafi, prosecuting, said the

complainant was the manageress of Golden Dragon Casino, whilst Shuai was a player.

Ayin, Okpoti, Narh, Tijani, Baidoo and Larbi were workers at the Casino.

In 2024, Shuai registered with the Casino and started playing the games, which he continued for some time, ASP Baafi said.

The company had a way of tracking every customer daily and Shuai’s daily tracking showed abnormal wins.

He was monitored for a while until February 16, 2025 when the surveillance manager came across a dealing involving a card between Shuai and Narh, which was not normal to the standard of the Casino, prosecution said.

ASP Baafi said the system was reviewed and followed Shuai daily playing with dealers back to September 2024 and discovered that on various days and dates he and his alleged accomplices were having their way of flashing cards contrary to the gaming rules.

Detailed investigation was then conducted in the system and findings showed that Shuai had wrongfully won games to the tune of GH¢440, 000.00 with the help of the Casino staff, the Court heard.

Prosecution said a formal complaint was lodged with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

During investigations Shuai admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and single handedly refunded the amount to the company through his fellow player.

The accused persons denied the offence but admitted they had been receiving money from Shuai as a reward whenever he played and won.

ASP Baafi said the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) images revealed that the accused persons conspired and cheated the company. After investigation they were all charged with the offences and put before court.

