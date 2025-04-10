28 illegal miners arrested, 85 excavators, 2 bulldozers seized in Western North

Forestry Commission has seized 85 illegal mining or ‘galamsey’ excavators, two bulldozers and some generators in an anti-illegal mining operation embarked on at galamsey sites in some forest reserves in the Western North Region.

The operation, dubbed ‘Halt’, was in collaboration with the military and carried out in less than three weeks.

It was part of efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the forest reserves.

The operation also led to the arrest of 28 suspects, including four Chinese nationals.

Ten of the suspects were arrested with the help of the military, while the remaining 18 were arrested by the Enchi District staff and the Rapid Response Team of the Forestry Commission.

Breakdown of Arrested Suspects

On March 9, 2025, 12 of the illegal miners, including three Chinese nationals were nabbed in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve, while six of the suspects were also arrested in the Sui Forest Reserve from March 12 to 14, 2025.

In the Anhwianso South Forest Reserve, four suspects including one Chinese national were also arrested on March 23, 2025.

The remaining six suspects were arrested in the Boin River Forest Reserve.

Meanwhile, most of the residents have hailed the Forestry Commission for the swift intervention to help protect the forest reserves in the Western North Region.

They described the operation as timely and indicated that the area is not experiencing rainfall of late, partly because the illegal miners were destroying the forests.

“Water bodies have been polluted and the farmers here cannot get the requisite water for their farming activities. Our farm lands have been destroyed,” they lamented.

They, however, bemoaned that the Western North Regional Minister was purportedly making no effort to fight the illegal mining activities.

“We understand that currently there are lots of excavators in our region. The question is: who are the owners of these excavators and what is the government doing with the impounded excavators,” some of the residents asked.

Illegal Logging

In a related development, the Forestry Commission collaborated with the military to nab about six suspects who were engaging in illegal logging activities in the region. In addition, ten trucks loaded with some of the logs were also impounded.

They were apprehended at Sefwi Asawinso, Sefwi Wiawso, Sefwi Boako and Sefwi Agyemandiem Krokuasue Forest Reserve.

