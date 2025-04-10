Western Regional Minister raises alarm over rising HIV/AIDS infections in region

Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has expressed deep concern over the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Ghana, despite years of effort and progress in curbing the spread of the virus.

Describing the situation as a “matter of great concern,” the Minister said the pandemic continues to affect many lives and must be addressed with renewed seriousness and urgency.

He made the remarks when he met with a delegation from the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), led by Acting Director General Dr. Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, at the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC).

According to Mr. Nelson, although Ghana has made significant strides over the years in the fight against HIV/AIDS, there are signs of complacency among stakeholders, threatening to roll back the progress achieved.

“This country has suffered for many years in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” he said. “We need to keep our focus and intensify the campaign. The current statistics in the Western Region are alarming. It is scary, and we must act now.”

He called for a collective and coordinated effort involving all stakeholders to retrace the right steps in order to sustain the gains made so far.

The Minister commended Dr. Akanbong for his proactive leadership since assuming office and pledged his full support to the Commission’s activities in the region.

“Your presence here will do a lot. I’m going to be available to support you. The commitment to improve performance should come from the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). You will have my full support, and I will ensure that all MMDCEs come on board,” he assured.

He also urged health workers and other key actors to introduce innovative strategies and operational improvements in the campaign to bring about positive change.

In his remarks, Dr. Akanbong expressed gratitude for the warm reception and briefed the Minister on the current state of HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country.

He disclosed that the national prevalence rate stands at 1.53%, compared to 1.82% in the Western Region. He emphasized the need for sustained efforts to maintain and build upon the progress achieved so far.

The GAC, he explained, is mandated to coordinate the national response to HIV/AIDS, mobilize resources, and provide accurate data on the disease.

However, he noted that one of the major challenges the Commission faces is inadequate funding for focal persons, who play a critical role in the decentralised response efforts across the country.

He appealed to the Minister to help mobilize support from local Assemblies for these focal persons, especially in high-risk areas.

Dr. Akanbong further identified illegal mining, popularly known as "Galamsey," as a significant contributor to the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the Western Region, citing the influx of workers and associated social behavioUrs as key factors.

He stressed that stronger collaboration among all stakeholders is crucial to tackling both the direct and indirect causes of the pandemic’s spread.

