Government considering legislation to combat mis/disinformation — Sam George

THU, 10 APR 2025
The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has reiterated government’s resolve to fight mis and disinformation.

He acknowledged the harmful impact of the spread of false information in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Information Services Department in Accra on Wednesday, April 9, the Ningo-Prampram MP said the Cyber Security Authority has been instructed to improve its digital surveillance and monitoring.

“I am minded by the increased incidents of orchestrated campaigns of mis and disinformation. I have instructed the Cyber Security Authority to improve its digital surveillance and monitoring.

“Several collaborative operations with sister security agencies have been undertaken and are currently underway to send a clear signal that such acts of public misinformation and disinformation will not be tolerated,” he said.

Sam George assured that while fighting the spread of false information, the government will be mindful of the need to safeguard freedom of expression.

He said he would present a specialised legislation on misinformation and disinformation before Parliament in its next meeting to support the fight.

“The government once again reiterates our respect for freedom of expression and the right to public and private communication of citizens, but also reminds us all that we have a collective civic duty to be responsible in our communication.

“In the spirit of full transparency, I will present specialised legislation on misinformation and disinformation before Parliament in its next meeting to create a clear legal framework for law enforcement,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

